Anunciaron lista de nominados a los premios Bafta 2017

La academia de cine británica anunció hoy las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2017.

La película con más nominaciones de esta 70ª edición es La La Land, que acumula once, incluyendo mejor director, película y actor y actriz principal.

La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:

Mejor película:

– La La Land

– I, Daniel Blake

– Arrival

– Manchester by the sea

– Moonlight

​

Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone en La La Land

Mejor película británica:

– American Honey

– Denial

– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

– I, Daniel Blake

– Notes on Blindness

– Under the Shadow

​

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Mejor director:

– Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

– Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

– Damien Chazelle, La La Land

– Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

– Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mejor actor principal:

– Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw

– Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

– Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

– Ryan Gosling, La La Land

– Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Mejor actriz principal:

– Amy Adams, Arrival

– Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

– Emma Stone, La La Land

– Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

– Natalie Portman, Jackie

​

Natalie Portman en Jackie

Mejor actor de reparto:

– Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

– Dev Patel, Lion

– Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

– Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jones

– Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Mejor actriz de reparto:

– Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

– Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

– Naomie Harris, Moonlight

– Nicole Kidman, Lion

– Viola Davis, Fences

Mejor interprete revelación:

– Anya Taylor-Joy

– Laia Costa

– Lucas Hedges

– Tom Holland

– Ruth Negga

​

Tom Holland | Foto: Marvel

Mejor guión original:

– Hell or High Water

– I, Daniel Blake

– La La Land

– Manchester by the Sea

– Moonlight

Mejor guión adaptado:

– Arrival

– Hacksaw Ridge

– Hidden Figures

– Lion

– Nocturnal Animals

Arrival

Mejor documental:

– 13th

– The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

– The Eagle Huntress

– Notes on Blindness

– Weiner

Mejor película de animación:

– Buscando a Dory

– Kubo and the Two Strings

– Moana

– Zootopia

​

Moana

Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

– Dheepan

– Julieta

– Mustang

– Son of Saul

– Toni Erdmann

Música original:

– Arrival

– Jackie

– La La Land

– Lion

– Nocturnal Animals

Fotografía:

– Arrival

– Hell or High Water

– La La Land

– Lion

– Nocturnal Animals

​

Hell or High Water

Diseño de vestuario:

– Allied

– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

– Florence Foster Jenkins

– Jackie

– La La Land

​

Florence Foster Jenkins

Efectos visuales:

– Arrival

– Doctor Strange

– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

– The Jungle Book

– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

