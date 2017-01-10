Anunciaron lista de nominados a los premios Bafta 2017

La academia de cine británica anunció hoy las nominaciones para los premios Bafta 2017.
La película con más nominaciones de esta 70ª edición es La La Land, que acumula once, incluyendo mejor director, película y actor y actriz principal.
La lista de los principales nominados es la siguiente:
Mejor película:
– La La Land
– I, Daniel Blake
– Arrival
– Manchester by the sea
– Moonlight
Ryan Gosling y Emma Stone en La La Land
Mejor película británica:
– American Honey
– Denial
– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
– I, Daniel Blake
– Notes on Blindness
– Under the Shadow
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Mejor director:
– Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
– Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
– Damien Chazelle, La La Land
– Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
– Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mejor actor principal:
– Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw
– Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
– Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
– Ryan Gosling, La La Land
– Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Mejor actriz principal:
– Amy Adams, Arrival
– Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
– Emma Stone, La La Land
– Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
– Natalie Portman, Jackie
Natalie Portman en Jackie
Mejor actor de reparto:
– Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
– Dev Patel, Lion
– Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
– Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jones
– Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Mejor actriz de reparto:
– Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
– Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
– Naomie Harris, Moonlight
– Nicole Kidman, Lion
– Viola Davis, Fences
Mejor interprete revelación:
– Anya Taylor-Joy
– Laia Costa
– Lucas Hedges
– Tom Holland
– Ruth Negga
Tom Holland | Foto: Marvel
Mejor guión original:
– Hell or High Water
– I, Daniel Blake
– La La Land
– Manchester by the Sea
– Moonlight
Mejor guión adaptado:
– Arrival
– Hacksaw Ridge
– Hidden Figures
– Lion
– Nocturnal Animals
Arrival
Mejor documental:
– 13th
– The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
– The Eagle Huntress
– Notes on Blindness
– Weiner
Mejor película de animación:
– Buscando a Dory
– Kubo and the Two Strings
– Moana
– Zootopia
Moana
Mejor película de habla no inglesa:
– Dheepan
– Julieta
– Mustang
– Son of Saul
– Toni Erdmann
Música original:
– Arrival
– Jackie
– La La Land
– Lion
– Nocturnal Animals
Fotografía:
– Arrival
– Hell or High Water
– La La Land
– Lion
– Nocturnal Animals
Hell or High Water
Diseño de vestuario:
– Allied
– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
– Florence Foster Jenkins
– Jackie
– La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Efectos visuales:
– Arrival
– Doctor Strange
– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
– The Jungle Book
– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Fuente: EFE